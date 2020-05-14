Suspect in Missoula shooting held on $2M bail

On Monday, according to the witness, Houck had needed a ride to the "southside" to buy some hash oil. The woman said she drove Houck into the Miller Creek area and picked up a man there; Houck moved to the back seat while the man got in the passenger seat.

Houck needed money for the drugs so, they drove to a gas station at the intersection of 39th and Russell streets, according to court documents. After making a withdrawal at the ATM there, Houck told the man he could not pull enough money from the machine to make the purchase, but the woman suspected Houck planned to rob the man.

The man told Houck and the driver he needed to meet someone at Walmart, but Houck messaged the woman to keep driving around, according to charging documents. The woman said she was approaching the roundabout near Miller Creek and Lower Miller Creek when her ears began to ring and she realized Houck had just shot his gun, according to charging documents. She said the man's body had slumped toward her as she drove around the roundabout, according to court documents. She was in shock, she told law enforcement.

The woman drove her vehicle up Ancabide Drive and turned around at the cul-de-sac. As they drove down the hill, Houck opened the passenger door and pushed the man out of the vehicle, the woman said.