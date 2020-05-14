Suspect in Missoula shooting held on $2M bail

A shooting in the Miller Creek area Monday night appears to be the result of a drug robbery, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court.
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Zakai Houck, 20, with one count of attempted deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting a man in the head Monday evening while they were together in a moving car near the Miller Creek area. Houck is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility on $2 million bond.
No further information has been released on the victim.
Houck was arrested Tuesday night in Lake County, where he had an outstanding warrant, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
At his initial appearance on Thursday in Missoula County Justice Court, Missoula County chief criminal prosecutor Matt Jennings called the shooting a "horrific tragedy" and asked Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway to maintain Houck's bond at $2 million, the amount set in his arrest warrant issued earlier this week. Holloway — citing Houck's initial evaluation as Level 3, the highest for risk to public safety — obliged.
Charging documents filed Wednesday describe Monday night's events through a witness who was reportedly driving the car during the shooting. The witness, a woman who reached out to authorities on Tuesday, said she had picked Houck up from a hotel in Polson on Sunday.
On Monday, according to the witness, Houck had needed a ride to the "southside" to buy some hash oil. The woman said she drove Houck into the Miller Creek area and picked up a man there; Houck moved to the back seat while the man got in the passenger seat.
Houck needed money for the drugs so, they drove to a gas station at the intersection of 39th and Russell streets, according to court documents. After making a withdrawal at the ATM there, Houck told the man he could not pull enough money from the machine to make the purchase, but the woman suspected Houck planned to rob the man.
The man told Houck and the driver he needed to meet someone at Walmart, but Houck messaged the woman to keep driving around, according to charging documents. The woman said she was approaching the roundabout near Miller Creek and Lower Miller Creek when her ears began to ring and she realized Houck had just shot his gun, according to charging documents. She said the man's body had slumped toward her as she drove around the roundabout, according to court documents. She was in shock, she told law enforcement.
The woman drove her vehicle up Ancabide Drive and turned around at the cul-de-sac. As they drove down the hill, Houck opened the passenger door and pushed the man out of the vehicle, the woman said.
The two went back to the woman's apartment, where another man picked Houck up and left, according to court documents.
A resident on Ancabide Lane called 911 around 8:30 Monday evening after noticing the man lying face-up in the street. Missoula County Sheriff's deputies found the man with a gunshot injuries to his head. They noted little blood in the area where the man was lying, leading them to believe the shooting had been carried out somewhere else. They also found a plastic mirror cover farther up Ancabide Lane from where the body was found, according to charging documents.
Houck is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at 9 a.m. on June 1.
