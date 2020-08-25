Suspected shooter in Missoula double homicide pleads guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The suspected shooter in a double homicide at a downtown Missoula motel in 2018 pleaded guilty last week in Missoula County District Court.

Jonathan Reed Whitworth, 27 when he was arrested in October 2018, pleaded guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of assault with a weapon. A fourth charge, felony intimidation, will be dismissed at his sentencing as part of a plea agreement signed with Missoula County prosecutors.

Whitworth was charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old Jason Flink and 31-year-old Megan McLaughlin in an apparent drug robbery at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018. Another man, Kaleb Williams, was also shot but survived.

Whitworth's co-defendant, 19-year-old Preston Rossbach, was convicted for his role in the robbery in March.