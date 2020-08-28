Suspected shooter may get mental health evaluation

The man who pleaded guilty in June to back-to-back shootings in March 2018 — a spree that killed two and critically wounded two others, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper — may be working to walk that plea back.
Johnathan Albert Bertsch, 28 when he was arrested, pleaded guilty in June to the shootings, apparently spurred by a driver's black exhaust fumes rolling over his own vehicle. In recent filings, however, Bertsch and his father have claimed Bertsch did not understand what was happening during his change-of-plea hearings, nor the discussions with his defense attorneys beforehand. Bertsch had pleaded not guilty at the onset of the case.
Currently perplexed as to what Bertsch is requesting of the court, a defense attorney on Friday suggested a mental health evaluation may be in Bertsch's best interest. Missoula County prosecutors on Friday had not taken a stance on the matter in court filings.
Four possible life sentences hang in the balance for Bertsch, who pleaded guilty two months ago to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide.
At Bertsch's change of plea hearing in June, he answered in the affirmative to a list of questions regarding his understanding of the proceedings. At a July 23 hearing, however, Bertsch's father, Burton Bertsch, said his son only answered as he thought he was supposed to — that he felt "compelled to go along with the proceeding," while noting Bertsch suffers from a "neurological condition" and autism.
In an order filed July 27 in Missoula County District Court, Judge Shane Vannatta dispatched a new public defender to inquire with Bertsch and his father as to the concerns he has raised since his change of plea hearing. Earlier in his case, Bertsch appeared somewhat confused during a hearing when he asked if his father could help with his case.
In a status report filed Friday, Andrew Jenks, a conflict attorney with the public defender's office, said after multiple conversations with Bertsch and his father, both in person and by phone, it was still unclear what Bertsch was seeking.
"At this time, conflict counsel is having difficulties identifying precisely what remedies Mr. Bertsch seeks to pursue, if any," Jenks wrote in the Aug. 28 filings. "Mr. Bertsch has been unable to articulate any specific remedies sought."
It was unclear to Jenks, according to the filing, if Bertsch had undergone an evaluation for his fitness to proceed with the defense in his own case. Short of filing a motion to schedule the evaluation, Jenks floated the idea in Friday's filing.
The notion will likely be the center subject of Bertsch's next hearing, scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Missoula County District Court. The prosecution's position on the post-guilty plea evaluation remains uncertain, Jenks wrote.
