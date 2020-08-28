Suspected shooter may get mental health evaluation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man who pleaded guilty in June to back-to-back shootings in March 2018 — a spree that killed two and critically wounded two others, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper — may be working to walk that plea back.

Johnathan Albert Bertsch, 28 when he was arrested, pleaded guilty in June to the shootings, apparently spurred by a driver's black exhaust fumes rolling over his own vehicle. In recent filings, however, Bertsch and his father have claimed Bertsch did not understand what was happening during his change-of-plea hearings, nor the discussions with his defense attorneys beforehand. Bertsch had pleaded not guilty at the onset of the case.

Currently perplexed as to what Bertsch is requesting of the court, a defense attorney on Friday suggested a mental health evaluation may be in Bertsch's best interest. Missoula County prosecutors on Friday had not taken a stance on the matter in court filings.

Four possible life sentences hang in the balance for Bertsch, who pleaded guilty two months ago to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide.