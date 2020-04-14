Suspect's brother: 'This person was red flagged'

The brother of the "M" trail assault suspect published a social media post on Tuesday alleging authorities failed to intervene as Jared Kuntz showed signs of unpredictability and violence.
Jared Kuntz, 37, was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday with four felony counts for allegedly assaulting a woman and, later, two men near the “M” trail on Mount Sentinel. He has not yet pleaded to the charges and an initial appearance has not been scheduled.
The woman, according to charging documents, suffered fractures to the left side of her skull and her left eye was swollen shut. One of the men suffered a gash to the back of his head when he fell onto a rock as Kuntz allegedly charged him, but he stabbed Kuntz multiple times before fleeing further up the mountain, according to court filings.
Kuntz’ brother, Jacob Kuntz, on Tuesday authored a Facebook post saying Kuntz’ family tried reaching out to the Missoula Probation and Parole office — Kuntz is currently serving a 10-year sentence with the Montana Department of Corrections for a previous conviction of threatening law enforcement officials — in need of help. Kuntz’s mental health conditions were “deteriorating” for nearly a month, Jacob Kuntz wrote in the post, and his family feared violence was imminent.
Jacob Kuntz confirmed he published the post during a phone interview with the Missoulian on Tuesday and provided a document outlining the calls he and his mother made in hopes of drawing attention to his brother's concerning behavior.
He said between April 2 and April 10, he and his mother made 10 calls to the Missoula probation office in hopes of getting his brother help. Jared Kuntz had been violating his probation, Jacob said, smoking marijuana and making threats against people online.
"I could see it (Jared's unpredictable behavior) ramping up, and then it really started ramping up," said Jacob Kuntz, who lives in Kalispell. "He was in such a deep and delusional psychosis that if you cross him, he could become violent. And I believe that's what happened on the 'M' trail."
It's unclear how the Missoula Probation and Parole office handled the calls from Jared Kuntz' family. The Missoula office did not return a request for comment on Tuesday from Jared Kuntz' probation officer to speak about the Tuesday Facebook post; a staff member who spoke with the Missoulian said Kuntz' probation officer was in the office and the staff member would pass the officer the request for comment. A subsequent voicemail left requesting comment was not returned. However, the document Jacob Kuntz provided to the Missoulian lists four times the probation office called Jacob Kuntz or his mother between April 4 and April 8, although Jacob said he wasn't aware of any subsequent efforts to address his brother's condition.
Jared Kuntz, meanwhile, has not yet been booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility. ConWeb, the Department of Corrections' offender network search site, listed Kuntz' current location on Tuesday as "confidential location." Jared Kuntz was initially transported to the hospital for his wounds.
In the Facebook post, Jacob Kuntz listed at least three instances across roughly a month before the Mount Sentinel attacks that he tried reaching out to the Missoula Probation and Parole office to raise an alarm about his brother's troubling behavior.
Jacob Kuntz said he contacted the Missoula Police Department and an emergency mental health provider, but was ultimately told that patients cannot be involuntarily committed, but either court-ordered or volunteer themselves for commitment.
"I communicated with my brother and offered him that I will drive to Missoula and we would go together to the ER to get him help," Jacob Kuntz wrote. "He refused."
According to Jacob Kuntz, Jared threatened the lives of Jacob and his parents on April 10, the same day as the alleged assaults on Mount Sentinel. At approximately 5:30 that afternoon, Jacob Kuntz began to see reports of the Mount Sentinel incident that had begun hours earlier.
“The victims on the ‘M’ trail experienced tremendous trauma and suffering from horrible acts of violence that could have been avoided had these agencies responded appropriately,” Jacob Kuntz said, citing Missoula law enforcement and emergency psychiatric care providers along with the local probation office.
By late Tuesday afternoon, Jacob Kuntz’ Facebook post had been shared more than 900 times.
"The victims need to know that this person was red flagged," Jacob Kuntz told the Missoulian. "This should have never happened. I feel god-awful for the woman, the 13-year-old boy and the two brothers who had to defend themselves. … I felt they had a right to know that this situation was well warned and our family did everything we could to stop this."
