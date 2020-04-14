Suspect's brother: 'This person was red flagged'

Jacob Kuntz confirmed he published the post during a phone interview with the Missoulian on Tuesday and provided a document outlining the calls he and his mother made in hopes of drawing attention to his brother's concerning behavior.

He said between April 2 and April 10, he and his mother made 10 calls to the Missoula probation office in hopes of getting his brother help. Jared Kuntz had been violating his probation, Jacob said, smoking marijuana and making threats against people online.

"I could see it (Jared's unpredictable behavior) ramping up, and then it really started ramping up," said Jacob Kuntz, who lives in Kalispell. "He was in such a deep and delusional psychosis that if you cross him, he could become violent. And I believe that's what happened on the 'M' trail."