Suspects charged in 2 separate homicides in Sanders County

Two people were arrested and charged in two separate homicides last week in Sanders County, according to the sheriff's office.

Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, of Hot Springs, was charged on Oct. 9 with deliberate homicide for the death of his roommate, who was not identified in the social media post by the Sanders County Sheriff's Office. McLaughlin, according to the post, is accused of killing his roommate by using blunt force trauma to the roommate's head on Oct. 7. McLaughlin is being held on $1 million bail after appearing in court on Oct. 9.

McLaughlin's next court date is set for Oct. 19.

Rachel Ann Bellesen, of Lakeside, was also charged last week with deliberate homicide. Bellesen is accused of shooting her ex-husband, Jacob Angela Glace, in the Paradise area of Sanders County on the night of Oct. 8. Her bond has been set at $500,000, according to the sheriff's office social media post.

Bellesen will also appear in court on Oct. 19.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on Oct. 8 said it had developed new leads into a nearly two-year-old investigation into the death of William Conko Camel. That investigation was being carried out solely by the Sanders County Sheriff's Office until Oct. 5, when it announced it had asked CSKT law enforcement to join the investigation. Tribal law enforcement last week began questioning two people in custody on separate charges, according to tribal spokesman Rob McDonald. No other information was available Monday.

