Testimony underway in double homicide trial

Detectives eventually did speak with Rossbach and determined he was a suspect. Shortly after, he was charged with the homicides. Whitworth and others involved in the incident were still on the run at this time Rossbach was speaking with detectives, Rapkoch said.

As time went on after Rossbach's and Whitworth's arrest, "This case started to become more shaped by the lawyers than it was the initial investigation," Rapkoch said, citing the information that would later come from Rossbach's cellmates and others seeking leniency.

Kilby said those who have agreed to testify in the trial have taken risks to do so.

Labenza Charlo, who Kilby said was given immunity in the case, still arrived in court to testify on Tuesday in shackles and an orange jumpsuit. Charlo is facing drug charges in Missoula District Court related to the shooting. She was on release until February, when she was arrested at a hotel in Polson. Court filings allege she was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia while babysitting two small children at the hotel room. For violating the terms of her release on the Missoula drug charge, she was booked into the Missoula County jail last month.