Testimony underway in double homicide trial

Day two of a double homicide trial in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday started with unfolding the story of a drug-fueled robbery that left two people dead and a third person wounded in a downtown Missoula motel.
Lead Missoula County prosecutor Jordan Kilby said the defendant, 19-year-old Preston Rossbach, had been an active participant in a shooting of three people carried out by Jonathan Whitworth at the Mountain Valley Inn on Oct. 18, 2018. The two of them, led by a woman who was Whitworth’s alleged drug dealer, went to a room where they expected to find another drug dealer, the source of some “bad drugs” that had put Whitworth's family member in the hospital, according to testimony on Tuesday.
Whitworth, who is being tried separately, is scheduled for trial in April.
Missoula Police patrol officer Rico Suazo was first to arrive on scene, believing he was walking into a simple assault case. In testimony, he said he and responding officers found Megan McLaughlin, 31, shot four times, twice in the head, once in the neck and once in the arm; Jason Flink, 25, was shot three times, twice in the back and once in the head.
Suazo also saw Kaleb Williams on the bed, calling out for help. He was shot once in the arm and the bullet had ripped through to his back. Williams had also been stabbed.
“Jesus,” Suazo is heard saying on the body camera footage that was rolling as he walked into the motel room.
Williams had been sleeping on the bed when the shooting began.
“(Williams) has very, very little memory of what happened,” Kilby said. “What he does remember is waking up and seeing the defendant standing in front of him.”
Kilby said Rossbach had stabbed the victims to make sure they were dead after the gunfire. Video from the motel shows Rossbach leaving the hotel room with the knife, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Greg Rapkoch, Rossbach’s public defender, took aim during his opening statements at the upcoming witnesses prosecutors will bring in to testify. Many details implicating Rossbach in the stabbing, he said, have come from jailhouse informants looking to get deals in their own cases.
Rossbach had not been under arrest when police tracked the pickup from the motel to their home, where many of Rossbach’s family was arrested. He was brought to the police station because he was 18 at the time and needed to stay with his family, Rapkoch said.
“This is a kid without a lawyer, without parents, without shoes on at the time,” Rapkoch said.
Detectives eventually did speak with Rossbach and determined he was a suspect. Shortly after, he was charged with the homicides. Whitworth and others involved in the incident were still on the run at this time Rossbach was speaking with detectives, Rapkoch said.
As time went on after Rossbach's and Whitworth's arrest, "This case started to become more shaped by the lawyers than it was the initial investigation," Rapkoch said, citing the information that would later come from Rossbach's cellmates and others seeking leniency.
Kilby said those who have agreed to testify in the trial have taken risks to do so.
Labenza Charlo, who Kilby said was given immunity in the case, still arrived in court to testify on Tuesday in shackles and an orange jumpsuit. Charlo is facing drug charges in Missoula District Court related to the shooting. She was on release until February, when she was arrested at a hotel in Polson. Court filings allege she was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia while babysitting two small children at the hotel room. For violating the terms of her release on the Missoula drug charge, she was booked into the Missoula County jail last month.
In testimony, Charlo said she got the sense something was wrong when she went with them to the motel where she had bought the drugs that supposedly put one of Whitworth’s family members in the hospital. She had been disturbed by the rap song coming through the speakers in the pickup. The lyrics, and how Whitworth had rowdily sang along, felt threatening, she said during testimony on Tuesday.
"Catch a case, don't snitch, that's mando(mandatory). Ride for your clique, that's mando," read the lyrics.
Charlo spoke about the moments leading up to the shooting before the court broke for lunch on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.