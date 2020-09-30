Torres jailed again on felony strangulation

The woman then got out of the car and left the area on foot, Welsh said. The altercation took place on Monday, Welsh said. The woman went to the hospital and reported the incident at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers located and arrested Torres early Wednesday morning.

Before he was arrested, Torres reported a misdemeanor assault to the Missoula International Airport Police, Welsh said. While the two law enforcement agencies are investigating the same incident and sharing information with each other, their investigations are separate, Welsh said.

The Missoula International Airport Police were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

