Torres jailed again on felony strangulation

Felipe "Fel" Torres, a 45-year-old Missoula man convicted by jury last year of assaulting his then-girlfriend in their home, was jailed again Wednesday morning following new allegations of domestic violence.
Torres was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on Wednesday morning with a felony strangulation charge, as well as partner family member assault, his second such charge.
Torres, known previously as the drummer for a now-defunct Johnny Cash cover band, has been accused by women of domestic violence for more than a decade now, primarily through restraining orders. His only assault conviction came at the end of a jury trial one year ago, which he has appealed to the Montana Supreme Court, while he was convicted of violating a restraining order put in place in 2017.
On Tuesday, a woman called Missoula police from a local hospital to report Torres struck her several times while they were in a car on Highway 10 near the airport, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Wednesday.
"She said he struck her several times while in the car," Welsh said. "These are her words — she reports that he grabbed her by the throat and she had trouble breathing."
The woman then got out of the car and left the area on foot, Welsh said. The altercation took place on Monday, Welsh said. The woman went to the hospital and reported the incident at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers located and arrested Torres early Wednesday morning.
Before he was arrested, Torres reported a misdemeanor assault to the Missoula International Airport Police, Welsh said. While the two law enforcement agencies are investigating the same incident and sharing information with each other, their investigations are separate, Welsh said.
The Missoula International Airport Police were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Wednesday's arrest marks the latest in Torres' history of domestic violence allegations, and the report from Monday's incident echos those of past partners. Torres was arrested in January 2019 for a domestic assault charge on which a woman claimed he came to her work when she was trying to leave him and dragged her from her vehicle until her friend pepper-sprayed him. After his arrest, a judge granted a restraining order against Torres, the fourth such order of protection granted against him in the last 10 years. One former girlfriend's restraining order ends in 2092.
Torres was arrested again six months later for headbutting the same woman at their home after the woman said he convinced her to come live with him again. In this instance, the woman also said Torres strangled her.
At trial in October 2019, a jury convicted Torres only of the second assault charge, a misdemeanor and his first conviction. His defense primarily focused on the woman's methamphetamine use at the time, as well as her mental health disorders, which brought on psychotic episodes, in questioning her credibility.
Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta sentenced Torres to 12 months in jail, all suspended except the 100 days he had already served. The suspended sentence would have put him on probation, the conditions of which he has been accused of violating, but he appealed his conviction. His opening brief in the appeal has not yet been filed.
After an anonymous Google document began circulating locally about past allegations against Torres, the Missoulian last year spoke with several women ahead of his trial who said he would lash out, violently, in some cases, and often blamed the women who accused him.
The Cold Hard Cash Show, a Johnny Cash cover band that traveled the country and played David Letterman's stage on "The Late Show," ended its 13-year run after Torres' January arrest.
Torres is currently being held in jail without bond and will appear on the new charges in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday.
