Trial begins for suspect in downtown Missoula double homicide

One of the two men charged in a double homicide at a downtown Missoula motel in 2018 will face opening statements in his trial on Tuesday, after attorneys made their jury selection Monday in Missoula County District Court.
Preston Rossbach, 19, is believed to have joined another man, Jonathan Whitworth, at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018, in search of someone who had provided them "bad drugs," according to charging documents. Authorities allege that when they went into a room, but didn't find that person there, Whitworth shot the three people in the room, killing two — and that Rossbach, intending to ensure no witnesses survived, stabbed two of the occupants before fleeing the motel room.
On Oct. 19, Missoula police responded to the motel to find Jason Flink, 23, and Megan McLaughlin, 31, shot dead in the room. A third person, Kaleb Williams, survived the shooting.
Surveillance footage captured outside the motel shows two people, suspected to be Whitworth and Rossbach, leaving the area in a tree service work pickup truck, which law enforcement tracked to a home outside Lolo, investigators testified at previous hearings. Rossbach and Whitworth, who worked together, had been staying there. Little information has been released about Rossbach's arrest. Whitworth was arrested while traveling by bicycle near the Missoula International Airport days after the shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
Rossbach ultimately was charged with two counts of accountability to deliberate homicide, two counts of tampering with witnesses and evidence, two counts of intimidation and assault with a weapon.
In the 17 months since the shooting, Rossbach's lead defense attorney, Greg Rapkoch, has sought to move his client's charges to juvenile court, claiming Rossbach was 17 and living under the influence of older men when he stole the gun used at the Mountain Valley Inn. Rapkoch also pushed to introduce at trial the video interview of Missoula detectives pressing Rossbach with questions after he had already invoked his right against self-incrimination — which now-retired Judge Karen Townsend deemed a violation of Rossbach's Miranda rights — to argue the investigation was tainted early on. Both moves were denied.
Prosecutors are trying Whitworth separately. He's slated for an April 20 trial. On Monday, Judge Leslie Halligan, who is presiding over both cases, denied Whitworth's request for a change of venue.
Missoula County prosecutors and Rossbach's public defense team carved 12 jurors and two alternates out of a 102-person crowd called for jury duty on Monday.
Opening statements are set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Missoula County District Court. The trial is expected to last until March 17.