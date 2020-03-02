Trial begins for suspect in downtown Missoula double homicide

One of the two men charged in a double homicide at a downtown Missoula motel in 2018 will face opening statements in his trial on Tuesday, after attorneys made their jury selection Monday in Missoula County District Court.

Preston Rossbach, 19, is believed to have joined another man, Jonathan Whitworth, at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018, in search of someone who had provided them "bad drugs," according to charging documents. Authorities allege that when they went into a room, but didn't find that person there, Whitworth shot the three people in the room, killing two — and that Rossbach, intending to ensure no witnesses survived, stabbed two of the occupants before fleeing the motel room.

On Oct. 19, Missoula police responded to the motel to find Jason Flink, 23, and Megan McLaughlin, 31, shot dead in the room. A third person, Kaleb Williams, survived the shooting.