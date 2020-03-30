Two in custody after shooting in Missoula

Two Missoula men are in custody after what police said was a drive-by shooting Sunday night in a residential neighborhood in Missoula.
Marvin Philippee Seastrunk, 19, and Avyn Teva Wolfgang Eder, 20, were both booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility early Monday morning. Both are being held on suspicion of attempted homicide.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Monday that law enforcement was called to the 1000 block of South 5th Street West around 6:30 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired in the area. He said no injuries were reported.
Responding officers determined the incident was a drive-by shooting, Welsh said. The suspects, Seastrunk and Eder, were found at a nearby residence and taken into custody, he said.
The two have not been charged yet in Missoula County Justice Court, according to court staff.
Seastrunk is also being held on criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, as well as obstructing a peace officer and felony probation violation.
Seastrunk was arrested in 2018 after an incident at Big Sky High School, in which law enforcement had been called to the school to investigate a photo of a large amount of money and a gun. Seastrunk, 17 at the time, reportedly fled the school — nearly striking an officer with his car as he left school grounds — and tossed the firearm out of the window as he drove and then crashed into another car at a dealership not far away. He was sentenced in 2018 to youth probation until he was 21. Then-Judge Karen Townsend also put a hold on a five-year Department of Corrections commitment that would be activated if he violated the terms of his youth probation.
Seastrunk told the Missoulian in an interview after his 2018 sentencing that the Big Sky High School incident had motivated him to be a better citizen.
"I know I might have done some crimes, I might have gotten into trouble, but I'm no criminal, I'm no thug, I'm no gangster," he said in 2018. "I know I'm going to have to make smarter choices in life. It's something I'm going to have to get used to."
A standard condition of probation is restriction from possession of firearms. The specific conditions for Seastrunk were not immediately available.
Sunday's shooting remains under investigation, Welsh said.
