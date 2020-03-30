Two in custody after shooting in Missoula

Two Missoula men are in custody after what police said was a drive-by shooting Sunday night in a residential neighborhood in Missoula.

Marvin Philippee Seastrunk, 19, and Avyn Teva Wolfgang Eder, 20, were both booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility early Monday morning. Both are being held on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Monday that law enforcement was called to the 1000 block of South 5th Street West around 6:30 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired in the area. He said no injuries were reported.

Responding officers determined the incident was a drive-by shooting, Welsh said. The suspects, Seastrunk and Eder, were found at a nearby residence and taken into custody, he said.

The two have not been charged yet in Missoula County Justice Court, according to court staff.

Seastrunk is also being held on criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, as well as obstructing a peace officer and felony probation violation.