UM Police: Woman assaulted near 'M' trail

The University of Montana Police Department sent out an alert on Friday afternoon saying a woman was physically assaulted while hiking in an area north of the M Trail and below the "M."

The subject line of the alert was "aggravated assault" and noted that emergency medical services and UM Police responded to the incident at about 2:30 p.m.

"Medical evacuation is in progress," the alert said.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old wearing black pants, a black shirt and a baseball cap.

"Last seen heading further up the mountain," the alert said. "Please avoid the area."

The UM Police Department also said they recommend people always carry their cellphone while recreating and noted that the department's emergency number, 406-243-4000, should be added to your phone's contacts. Anyone with information about this crime should call UMPD at 243-6131.

