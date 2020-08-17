UMPD: Couple held up at gunpoint

A couple was held up at gunpoint Saturday evening in the University District in Missoula, according to the University of Montana Police Department.
UM Police Lt. Brad Giffin said Monday morning the incident is still under investigation.
"It's an active investigation, and we're following up on a few different leads," Giffin said.
Giffin said the department is seeking information from the public based on "unique circumstances" presented by the suspect's erratic behavior.
According to an alert send out around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a UM student and his spouse were walking on South Avenue near Cinnabar Drive, not far from the UM softball field, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they were robbed at gunpoint.
A follow-up email sent to the campus community — those with a UM email — offered further detail into the incident and suspect, who was driving along South Avenue as the couple was walking.
"A vehicle travelling the same direction ran off the roadway, jumping the sidewalk driving on the grass, then corrected, jumping the sidewalk again to get back on the roadway. The suspect vehicle parked on Cinnabar/South Avenue and the two victims approached the vehicle to see if the occupants were OK."
The driver then exited the vehicle with a handgun and pointed it at the victims, yelled at them and then asked them, "What are you looking at?" according to the email. The suspect then yelled "Oh yea, and give me everything you got," according to the email.
Two women in the suspect's vehicle stepped out of the car, yelled for the man to put the gun away and then left on foot, according to the email.
The couple described the suspect as a white man, early 20s, roughly 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a skinny build, wearing a flat brim hat, jeans and a T-shirt. The vehicle was described as a maroon four-door passenger car with a Montana license plate, the number of which was unknown.
Neither victim was injured in the incident.
UM spokeswoman Paula Short said Monday the text alert sent out late at night was done in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Act, which mandates colleges and universities to send alerts to campus anytime there presents a continuing risk to the community.
"That is part of the timely warning," Short said. "When we have information to share, we do have an obligation to alert our campus community that presents a risk to their safety."
Anyone with information related to the armed robbery can call UM police at 406-243-4000 or 406-243-6131.
