UMPD: Couple held up at gunpoint

A couple was held up at gunpoint Saturday evening in the University District in Missoula, according to the University of Montana Police Department.

UM Police Lt. Brad Giffin said Monday morning the incident is still under investigation.

"It's an active investigation, and we're following up on a few different leads," Giffin said.

Giffin said the department is seeking information from the public based on "unique circumstances" presented by the suspect's erratic behavior.

According to an alert send out around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a UM student and his spouse were walking on South Avenue near Cinnabar Drive, not far from the UM softball field, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they were robbed at gunpoint.

A follow-up email sent to the campus community — those with a UM email — offered further detail into the incident and suspect, who was driving along South Avenue as the couple was walking.

"A vehicle travelling the same direction ran off the roadway, jumping the sidewalk driving on the grass, then corrected, jumping the sidewalk again to get back on the roadway. The suspect vehicle parked on Cinnabar/South Avenue and the two victims approached the vehicle to see if the occupants were OK."