UMPD: Man drew firearm on campus

A 54-year-old man was charged Tuesday after allegedly drawing a gun on two people on the University of Montana campus without provocation.

The Missoula County Attorney's Office has charged Brian Kenneth Anderson with two felony counts of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

University of Montana police rushed to the parking lot area on the south end of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, where someone had called 911 to report a man pointing a firearm at people. Officers there drew their firearms on the suspect and took him into custody without further issue. They recovered a compact Denali .380-caliber pistol with one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine from the man identified as Anderson.

Officers spoke with two men who said they were on the north side of the stadium when they said "good morning" to Anderson, who was walking by. Anderson, they said, returned the salutation by flipping the two men off and then calling them "bums" and "motherf-----s."

One of the two men then stood up because Anderson was becoming aggressive, they told police, and Anderson then drew a gun from his clothing and pointed it at them. Anderson then threatened to call the police, the men told officers.