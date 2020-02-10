Undercover agent nabs Big Arm man in child porn sting

A 55-year-old man from Big Arm has been apprehended after allegedly sending child pornography to an undercover FBI agent.

Court documents filed in U.S. District Court of Montana on Feb. 7 allege Billy Dean Smith was a member of a group in a messaging app called Kik in which users shared child pornography. One of the members of the group, an undercover agent, alerted the FBI office in Kalispell that a man had sent messages about abusing a 12-year-old child.

Smith had shared with the messaging group videos of the girl's genitals, as well as an adult man masturbating over the girl while she slept. The videos were sent to the group Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, respectively.

Smith was arrested in a traffic stop on Feb. 7 after law enforcement obtained a warrant for Smith's vehicle and residence in Big Arm, according to court filings. During the stop, agents seized Smith's phone, in which they found images of the girl, agents said in court documents filed the same day Smith was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, agents said, as authorities interview the girl, search Smith's residence and further analyze his phone.

Smith is being held at the Missoula County Detention Center on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

