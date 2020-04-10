Updated - Chaos on Sentinel: Stabbing, naked suspect, injured hikers reported

At least two other hikers were apparently attacked by the suspect and needed medical attention. One had a head wound and could be seen with bandages around his head, and another person complained of back pain after the suspect allegedly threw a rock at him.

"At about 2:30 p.m. this afternoon the call came in to 911 and UMPD about what was originally reported as an injured hiker on the north trail on Mount Sentinel," explained UM spokesperson Paula Short. "That call quickly turned into a report of an alleged assault on the trail."

She said UM then issued a "timely warning" to tell people to stay away from the area.

"Almost immediately after our warning was issued, a hiker that was currently on the mountain reported seeing the suspect and offering some additional information for law enforcement to follow up on," she said. "As they were doing that, our understanding is this suspect proceeded across Mount Sentinel and had been behaving aggressively and encountering other hikers."

Ultimately, at about 4:30, Short said law enforcement were made aware that the suspect encountered a group of hikers and there was an altercation.