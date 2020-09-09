UPDATED: Witnesses heard man yelling after Missoula trailer fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man is in custody after a fire started in Missoula's westside neighborhood Tuesday night in a trailer home and caught two trees, sending flames 50 feet in the air, according to the Missoula Fire Department.

The fire ripped through the entire interior of the structure and spilled out onto the front porch, damage that was still apparent Wednesday morning. An orange garden hose was still attached to the trailer home's water spigot and the nearest trees had been torched to their tops.

Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Defoe Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The blaze, which had moved from the trailer to the trees, was visible from several blocks away, according to a press release from MFD issued Wednesday. Northwestern Energy was called to the scene to cut the power to the involved trailer and a nearby trailer because the power lines were sparking, according to the release.

The neighboring trailer was threatened by the fire, but crews were able to stamp out the burn before it spread to the second trailer. Both trailers were unoccupied, according to MFD.