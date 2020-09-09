UPDATED: Witnesses heard man yelling after Missoula trailer fire

One man is in custody after a fire started in Missoula's westside neighborhood Tuesday night in a trailer home and caught two trees, sending flames 50 feet in the air, according to the Missoula Fire Department.
The fire ripped through the entire interior of the structure and spilled out onto the front porch, damage that was still apparent Wednesday morning. An orange garden hose was still attached to the trailer home's water spigot and the nearest trees had been torched to their tops.
Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Defoe Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The blaze, which had moved from the trailer to the trees, was visible from several blocks away, according to a press release from MFD issued Wednesday. Northwestern Energy was called to the scene to cut the power to the involved trailer and a nearby trailer because the power lines were sparking, according to the release.
The neighboring trailer was threatened by the fire, but crews were able to stamp out the burn before it spread to the second trailer. Both trailers were unoccupied, according to MFD.
Witnesses on scene told Missoula police they heard a man yelling and then leaving the structure around the time it erupted into flames, Sgt. Travis Welsh said Wednesday. Officers located a man matching the description given by witnesses about four blocks away. Officers identified the man as 37-year-old Billy Joe Martin, who was uncooperative with police, Welsh said. He was eventually taken into custody.
Martin was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on suspicion of felony arson and resisting arrest. His initial appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court.
Welsh said it wasn't clear if Martin lived at the trailer home, but said witnesses reported people coming and going from the home throughout the day. Missoula police and fire departments both said Wednesday their investigations into the criminal activity and cause of the fire continues.
Missoula Emergency Services ambulances were on scene Tuesday night to assist the responding agencies. No injuries were reported, according to the release.
