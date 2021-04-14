Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, April 14

Violent offenders
Michael David Quinn, 119 N. Johnson St. No. 4, Missoula
Eric Anthony Navarro, 2312 Hillview Court No. 4, Missoula
Joseph Michele Peasley, 815 S.W. Higgins Ave. No. 2D, Missoula
Christopher Scott Perrine, 2218 Mount Ave., Missoula
Cody Allen Pflaum, 1957 S. Eight St. W., Missoula
Daniel James Martin, 2040 Strand Ave., Missoula
Bradley Scott Boshart, 10565 Highway 12 W. No. 1, Lolo
Norman Jacob Flood, 1217 Cleveland St. No. 2, Missoula
Steven Ryan Harmon, 12825 Hawk Lane, Clinton
Andrew Charles Ibey, 17770 Highway 10 E., Clinton
Sex offender
Wade Andrew Jacobson, 1646 S. 14th St. W., Missoula
Allan Robert Buscaglia, 1715 S. Eight St. W., Missoula
