Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Violent offenders
Lucy Marie Redcrow, 3815 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula
Jared Glen Barth, 1337 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula
Hugh Alfred Parsons, 7800 Zaugg Drive No. 1, Missoula
Richard Joseph Jenkins, 730 Turner St. No. 1, Missoula
Sex offenders
Adam Lee Miner, 136 Dallas, Lolo
John Laroque, 1009 E. Broadway No. 208, Missoula
Scott Leroy Rule, 1700 Cooley St. No. 62, Missoula
Wade Jacobson, 2525 S. Third St. W., Missoula
Shane Allen Paddock, 730 Turner St. No. 1, Missoula
David Allan Filori, 1104 Cedar St. No. 1, Missoula
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.