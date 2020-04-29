Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Lucy Marie Redcrow, 3815 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

Jared Glen Barth, 1337 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula

Hugh Alfred Parsons, 7800 Zaugg Drive No. 1, Missoula

Richard Joseph Jenkins, 730 Turner St. No. 1, Missoula

Sex offenders

Adam Lee Miner, 136 Dallas, Lolo

John Laroque, 1009 E. Broadway No. 208, Missoula 

Scott Leroy Rule, 1700 Cooley St. No. 62, Missoula

Wade Jacobson, 2525 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Shane Allen Paddock, 730 Turner St. No. 1, Missoula

David Allan Filori, 1104 Cedar St. No. 1, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eight-hour standoff ends without arrest, evidence of a crime
Crime

Eight-hour standoff ends without arrest, evidence of a crime

After nearly eight hours on Burlington Avenue, Missoula police and SWAT teams decided to back away from a standoff with a woman who refused to emerge from her home despite officers' pleas, sirens and loudspeaker announcements ringing through Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide
Crime

Stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide for stabbing another man seven times on Saturday in a downtown Missoula motel, according to charging documents filed Monday in Missoula County Justice Court.

Bail set at $250K for M trail assault suspect
Crime

Bail set at $250K for M trail assault suspect

The 37-year-old man charged for the attacks on Missoula's M trail on April 10 is being held in jail on $250,000 bond after his initial appearance on Monday. One of the victims who suffered a fractured skull in the attacks has since returned to Montana from a critical care provider in Utah, according to a fundraising campaign.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News