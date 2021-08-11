Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, August 11

Violent offenders
Randy Dean Brooks, 1121 Harrison St., Missoula
Emilio Dwayne Culp, 7037 Uncle Robert Lane No. 9, Missoula
Tabitha Ann Curtis, 11945 O'Keefe Creek Blvd., Missoula
Darwin James Bailey, 433 N. Third St. W., Missoula
Marcus Eli RedThunder, 49 Russell Park W., Missoula
Michael Duane Crawford, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Corbin Keith Crosby, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Tony Velasco Espericueta, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Pete Guapo, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Robert Sherman Layne, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Torry Darr Rockroads, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Colton Ely Sheppard, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Loren Joseph SpottedEagle, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Tyrell Shane Ransom, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Clayton Wallace Whitaker, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Sex offenders
Nathan Allen Globensky, 1010 W. Broadway No. 19, Missoula
Zachary William Sargent, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Mywond James WarChief, 740 Turner St. No. 16, Missoula
Kyle Arnold Williams-Odom, 775 Monroe St. No. 6, Missoula
Richard Hugh Williams-Odom, 775 Monroe St. No. 6, Missoula
Nathan Lee Zipperian, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Jared Ray Trujillo, 721 Palmer St., Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Eric Dean Brown, 2228 W. Foothills Drive No. 2, Missoula