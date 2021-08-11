 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, August 11
0 Comments

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, August 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Randy Dean Brooks, 1121 Harrison St., Missoula

Emilio Dwayne Culp, 7037 Uncle Robert Lane No. 9, Missoula

Tabitha Ann Curtis, 11945 O'Keefe Creek Blvd., Missoula

Darwin James Bailey, 433 N. Third St. W., Missoula

Marcus Eli RedThunder, 49 Russell Park W., Missoula

Michael Duane Crawford, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Corbin Keith Crosby, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Tony Velasco Espericueta, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Pete Guapo, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Robert Sherman Layne, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Torry Darr Rockroads, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Colton Ely Sheppard, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Loren Joseph SpottedEagle, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Tyrell Shane Ransom, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Clayton Wallace Whitaker, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Sex offenders

Nathan Allen Globensky, 1010 W. Broadway No. 19, Missoula

Zachary William Sargent, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Mywond James WarChief, 740 Turner St. No. 16, Missoula

Kyle Arnold Williams-Odom, 775 Monroe St. No. 6, Missoula

Richard Hugh Williams-Odom, 775 Monroe St. No. 6, Missoula

Nathan Lee Zipperian, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jared Ray Trujillo, 721 Palmer St., Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Eric Dean Brown, 2228 W. Foothills Drive No. 2, Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News