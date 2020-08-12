Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Return to homepage ×
Violent offenders
Letha Jewell Bixby, 816 Riverview Drive, Seeley Lake
James Mykel Zawlocki, 1150 34th St. No. 13D, Missoula
Sex offenders
Kenneth Rodger Jones, 2246 Hillside Drive, Missoula
Simeon Keith Lippert, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
