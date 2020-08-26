 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Cole David Bates, 2395 Cottage Ct., Missoula

Aaron Steven Beadle, 1211 Bulwer St., Missoula

Sex offenders

Nathan James Brian, 7 Pamela St., Missoula

Travis Michael Taylor, 1961 Blaine Road, Bonner

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Griz basketball player held on felony charge
Crime

Griz basketball player held on felony charge

University of Montana basketball player Naseem Gaskin was booked into the Missoula County jail Thursday morning on a felony strangulation charge and suspended from all university athletic-related activities, per the student-athlete code of conduct.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News