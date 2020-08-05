You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

James Wayne Phillips Jr., 1839 Sherwood St. No. 14, Missoula

David Charles Prieto, 1931 34th St., Missoula

John Franklin Reinertson, 259 Speedway Ave., Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Cyclist on the mend after Higgins crash
Crime

Cyclist on the mend after Higgins crash

A GoFundMe page set up for Julia Johnson's recovery has raised more than $9,000 since it was set up on July 20. Information on the page states her medical needs could reach $50,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News