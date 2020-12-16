 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, December 16

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, December 16

{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Joshua Allen Comarotti, 724 E. Travois, Missoula

Leslie Joe Gee, 1439 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula

Daniel Joseph Hanic, 108 W. Bickford St. No. 1

Wayne Francis LaPointe, 1010 W. Broadway No. 17, Missoula

Dominick Demearal Smith, 2104 27th Ave., Missoula

Donald James Spence, 501 Montana St., Missoula

Sex offenders

Shawn Alan Antoine-Espinoza, 1839 Sherwood St., Missoula

Daniel Baier, 633 Michigan Ave., Missoula

Eric Jason Cisneros, 1009 E Broadway No. 212, Missoula

Kenneth Michael Smoke, 3320 Great Northern Ave. No. C304, Missoula

Bryce James Walker, 633 Cooley St. B, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pablo man arrested after two shot
Crime

Pablo man arrested after two shot

A 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people Friday evening in Pablo, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The victims are expected to survive, Sheriff Don Bell said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News