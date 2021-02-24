 Skip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, February 24

sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Jason Alan Brewer, 1830 Montana St., Missoula

Shawn Richard Kelley, 1618 BelVue Drive, Missoula

James Albert Roylance, 3214 Washburn St., Missoula

Sex offenders

Stanley Leisle, 6445 Lantern Ridge Lane, Lolo

Elliot Andrew Miller, 2301 River Road, Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Jacob Anthony Bell, 604 Eaton St. No. 2, Missoula

