Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, February 24

Violent offenders
Jason Alan Brewer, 1830 Montana St., Missoula
Shawn Richard Kelley, 1618 BelVue Drive, Missoula
James Albert Roylance, 3214 Washburn St., Missoula
Sex offenders
Stanley Leisle, 6445 Lantern Ridge Lane, Lolo
Elliot Andrew Miller, 2301 River Road, Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Jacob Anthony Bell, 604 Eaton St. No. 2, Missoula
