Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, July 14
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, July 14

sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Timothy James Hoppe, 6315 Buena Vista Loop W., Missoula

Joseph Michele Peasley, 815 S.W. Higgins Ave. No. 2D, Missoula

Eric David Stengar, 13555 Turah Road No. 5, Clinton

Sex offenders

Michael Lafromboise Dionne, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Shawn Alan Antoine-Espinoza, 1839 Sherwood St. No. 7, Missoula

Chad Eugene McDaniel, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

