Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, July 21
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Justin Thomas Flannery, 626 Whitaker Drive, Missoula

Bradley Scott Keith, 2200 S. Fifth St. W. No. 23, Missoula

Rodney Kyle Shear, 1540 Wyoming St., Missoula

Christopher Ryan Smith, 3811 Stephens Ave. No. 34, Missoula

Hugh Alfred Parsons, 7800 Zaugg Drive No. 1, Missoula

Eric David Stengar, 15200 Mullan Road, Missoula

Zachary Bass Sutton, 1510 Ernest Ave. No. 2, Missoula

Sex offenders

Zachary William Sargent, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Richard Hugh Williams-Odom, 2101 S. 13th St. W., Missoula

Andrew Timothy Knutson, 1350 Tremper Drive No. 19, Missoula

Ty Samuel Harwell, 130 W. Kent Ave. No., 24, Missoula

