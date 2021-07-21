Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, July 21

Violent offenders
Justin Thomas Flannery, 626 Whitaker Drive, Missoula
Bradley Scott Keith, 2200 S. Fifth St. W. No. 23, Missoula
Rodney Kyle Shear, 1540 Wyoming St., Missoula
Christopher Ryan Smith, 3811 Stephens Ave. No. 34, Missoula
Hugh Alfred Parsons, 7800 Zaugg Drive No. 1, Missoula
Eric David Stengar, 15200 Mullan Road, Missoula
Zachary Bass Sutton, 1510 Ernest Ave. No. 2, Missoula
Sex offenders
Zachary William Sargent, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula
Richard Hugh Williams-Odom, 2101 S. 13th St. W., Missoula
Andrew Timothy Knutson, 1350 Tremper Drive No. 19, Missoula
Ty Samuel Harwell, 130 W. Kent Ave. No., 24, Missoula
