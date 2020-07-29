Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Joshua Adam Breding, 1205 W. Broadway No. 3, Missoula

Kevin Michael Mertins, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Anabel Victoria Friedrich, 12113 Wick Lane No. 58, Lolo

Allen Harrison Ray, 2340 55th St. No. 11, Missoula

Claiten Nyle Harris Webb, 1150 34th St. No. 13D, Missoula

Sex offenders

Timothy Michael Hallesy, 15314 Lucier Lane, Missoula

Carl Eugene Ray, 1250 34th St., Missoula

Nathaniel Glenn Buckingham, 2317 W. Central Ave., Missoula

Kim Conrad Wardell, 3695 W. Broadway No. 4, Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Zachary Brennen Newbary, 3000 Schilling St., Missoula

