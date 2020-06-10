Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Sean Robert Duffield, 5760 Bumby Lane, Missoula

Cole David Bates, 7793 Bear Drive, Missoula

Jeremy Richard Raskiewicz, 2208 Benton Ave., Missoula

Sex offenders

Simeon Keith Lippert, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Brian Nathanial Speelman, 8977 Snapdragon Drive, Missoula

Nathan Remi Plouffe, 700 W. Broadway, Missoula

Daniel Phillip Burrell, 13420 Lacasse Lane No. 2, Missoula

J. Brandon Mathias, 1313 Catlin St. No. 101, Missoula

Aldean Jerry Russell, 700 W. Broadway, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News