Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Violent offenders
Charles Joseph Henderson, 721 Palmer St. C, Missoula
Christopher Robin Lewis, 2548 River Road, Missoula
John David Stob, 1670 Sunflower Drive, Missoula
Robert Paul Goulet, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Miles Cassidy Kingman, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Thomas Alfred Lozeau III, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Wade Elliot Runsabove, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Alexandria Ann YellowHorse, 22200 Woody St., Arlee
Anthony Lee YoungBear, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Sex offenders
Samuel Ross Bixby, 2101 S. 13th St. W. No. 1, Missoula
Nathan Remi Plouffe, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Shawn Alan Antoine-Espinoza, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Tyrell Thomas Peterson, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Jared Ray Trujillo, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.