Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Charles Joseph Henderson, 721 Palmer St. C, Missoula

Christopher Robin Lewis, 2548 River Road, Missoula

John David Stob, 1670 Sunflower Drive, Missoula

Robert Paul Goulet, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Miles Cassidy Kingman, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Thomas Alfred Lozeau III, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Wade Elliot Runsabove, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Alexandria Ann YellowHorse, 22200 Woody St., Arlee

Anthony Lee YoungBear, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Sex offenders

Samuel Ross Bixby, 2101 S. 13th St. W. No. 1, Missoula

Nathan Remi Plouffe, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Shawn Alan Antoine-Espinoza, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Tyrell Thomas Peterson, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jared Ray Trujillo, Missoula Pre-Release Center

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News