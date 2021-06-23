 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 23
0 Comments

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

John Franklin Reinertson, 259 Speedway Ave., Missoula

Christopher Ryan Smith, 9955 Highway 12 W. Lot 38, Lolo

Sex offenders

Morgan Lee Burns, 730 Turner St. No. 4, Missoula

Brock Edward Eggleston, 2348 Mary Ave. C, Missoula

Benjamin Alan Clark, 2200 W. Broadway No. 32, Missoula

Joshua Richard Larson, 1646 S. 14th St. W., Room 1, Missoula

James Edwin Lewis, 1135 W. Broadway No. 103, Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News