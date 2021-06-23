Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 23

Violent offenders
John Franklin Reinertson, 259 Speedway Ave., Missoula
Christopher Ryan Smith, 9955 Highway 12 W. Lot 38, Lolo
Sex offenders
Morgan Lee Burns, 730 Turner St. No. 4, Missoula
Brock Edward Eggleston, 2348 Mary Ave. C, Missoula
Benjamin Alan Clark, 2200 W. Broadway No. 32, Missoula
Joshua Richard Larson, 1646 S. 14th St. W., Room 1, Missoula
James Edwin Lewis, 1135 W. Broadway No. 103, Missoula
