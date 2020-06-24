Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Violent offenders

Christopher John Ochs, 630 E. Broadway No. 206, Missoula

Sex offenders

Zachary Brennan Newbary, 240 Dixon Ave., Missoula

