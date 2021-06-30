Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 30

Violent offenders
Edward Allen Bailey, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Dean Allen Brunell, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Paul Edward Mahoney, 3214 Washburn St., Missoula
Scott Michael Todd, 4112 Colonial Lane, Missoula
Billy Joe Watts, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Sex offenders
Andrew Benjamin Ray Long, 6485 Highway 10 W. No. 42, Missoula
