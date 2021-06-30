 Skip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 30
Violent offenders

Edward Allen Bailey, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Dean Allen Brunell, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Paul Edward Mahoney, 3214 Washburn St., Missoula

Scott Michael Todd, 4112 Colonial Lane, Missoula

Billy Joe Watts, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Sex offenders

Andrew Benjamin Ray Long, 6485 Highway 10 W. No. 42, Missoula

