Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, June 9
Violent offenders

Rhonda Hiner, 1800 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Robert Kennedy, 1110 E. Broadway St., Missoula

Robert Spearson, 1009 E. Broadway St. No. 205, Missoula

Robert Dean Spearson, 1405 E. Broadway No. F204, Missoula

Sex offenders

Nathan Plouffe, 3055 Stockyard Road No. 220, Missoula

Steven Wayne Vandall, 1010 W. Broadway No. 11, Missoula

James Todd Whitmarsh, 133 Hickory Lane, Seeley Lake

Michael Gene McCollom, 2230 Strand Ave., Missoula 

