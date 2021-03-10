Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 10

Violent offenders
Scott Matthew Germain, 4395 Majestic Drive, Missoula
Ronald Wayne Hout, 10020 Highway 93 S. No. 11, Lolo
Dylon Taylor Carpenter, 2500 Great Northern Ave. No. 601, Missoula
April Leola Schmitt, 3214 Washburn St., Missoula
Lawrence James Daniels, 2911 1/2 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula
Geoffrey Scott Harney, 1644 S. 14th St. W., Missoula
Sex offenders
Nathan James Brian, 1524 S. Sixth St. W. B, Missoula
Leo Henry Green, 1727 Cooper St., Missoula
Anthony Jay Brazington, 805 Sherwood St., Missoula
Billy Joe Rogers, 721 Palmer St. No. C2, Missoula
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.