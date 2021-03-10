 Skip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 10

Violent offenders

Scott Matthew Germain, 4395 Majestic Drive, Missoula

Ronald Wayne Hout, 10020 Highway 93 S. No. 11, Lolo

Dylon Taylor Carpenter, 2500 Great Northern Ave. No. 601, Missoula

April Leola Schmitt, 3214 Washburn St., Missoula

Lawrence James Daniels, 2911 1/2 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

Geoffrey Scott Harney, 1644 S. 14th St. W., Missoula

Sex offenders

Nathan James Brian, 1524 S. Sixth St. W. B, Missoula

Leo Henry Green, 1727 Cooper St., Missoula

Anthony Jay Brazington, 805 Sherwood St., Missoula

Billy Joe Rogers, 721 Palmer St. No. C2, Missoula

