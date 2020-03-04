Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Violent offenders

Jason Adrian Barkee, 328 E. Pine St. No. 5, Missoula

Brendan Michael Cox, 711 Heather Drive, Missoula

Caleb Brian Kelso, 1820 Reserve St., Missoula

Eric Edward Kronholm, 815 S.W. Higgins Ave. No. 3D, Missoula

Jeremiah Burton James Marry, 730 Turner St. No. 3, Missoula

Aaron Joshua Meyers, 2967 Fleet St., Missoula

Niko Pellicane Pillow, 1612 S. Second St. W. No. 4, Missoula

James Edward Brown Jr., 1811 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

Dario Stephen Flanagan, 2911 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

Sex offenders

Jay Alan Buys, 38500 Highway 12 W., Lolo

Edward Russell Counts, 2210 South Ave. W., Missoula

Curtis Dion Earley, 411 N. Davis St., Missoula

Patrick Duane Legan, 520 W. Spruce St. No. A101, Missoula

Joshua Michael Diskin, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Simeon Keith Lippert 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Michael Anthony Lord, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

John Walter Sawyer, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

