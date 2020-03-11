Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Violent offenders
Leon Brady, 1621 S. 10th St. W. No. 1, Missoula
Riley James Jacobsen, 1601 Johnson St., Missoula
Joshua Eli Wippert, 17510 Beckwith St. No. 12, Frenchtown
Richard Allen Kuykendall, 32630 Piney Meadows Way, Huson
Sex offenders
Austin Evan Morgan, 1211 Cooper St. C, Missoula
Jeffrey Roy Shoemaker, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Joseph Patrick Toomey, 322 Minnesota Ave. No. 13, Missoula
Daniel Baier, 2527 Thames St., Missoula
Brian Virgil Nauman, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Jacob Anthony Bell, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula