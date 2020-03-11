Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Violent offenders

Leon Brady, 1621 S. 10th St. W. No. 1, Missoula

Riley James Jacobsen, 1601 Johnson St., Missoula

Joshua Eli Wippert, 17510 Beckwith St. No. 12, Frenchtown

Richard Allen Kuykendall, 32630 Piney Meadows Way, Huson

Sex offenders

Austin Evan Morgan, 1211 Cooper St. C, Missoula

Jeffrey Roy Shoemaker, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Joseph Patrick Toomey, 322 Minnesota Ave. No. 13, Missoula

Daniel Baier, 2527 Thames St., Missoula

Brian Virgil Nauman, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Jacob Anthony Bell, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

