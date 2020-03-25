Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

James Greyeagle Aldrich, 1524 S. 12th St. W. No. F, Missoula

Isaiah Daniel Bartlett, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Adian Jon Scibby, 1646 S. 14th St. W., Missoula

Claiten Nyle Harris Webb, 1500 McDonald Ave. No. 47, Missoula

Russell Dale Miller, 40 Clarkson Drive, Clinton

Brandon Eugene Bird, 1405 E. Broadway, Missoula

Sex offenders

Gilbert Victor Crouse, 1031 E. Broadway No. 207, Missoula

Arnold Dale Doney, 1111 S. Third St. W. C, Missoula

Ty Hartman, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Robert Lee Isbell, 178 Black Bear Ct., Seeley Lake

David Vincent Paisley, 1700 Cooley St. No. 37, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News