Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Violent offenders
James Greyeagle Aldrich, 1524 S. 12th St. W. No. F, Missoula
Isaiah Daniel Bartlett, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Adian Jon Scibby, 1646 S. 14th St. W., Missoula
Claiten Nyle Harris Webb, 1500 McDonald Ave. No. 47, Missoula
Russell Dale Miller, 40 Clarkson Drive, Clinton
Brandon Eugene Bird, 1405 E. Broadway, Missoula
Sex offenders
Gilbert Victor Crouse, 1031 E. Broadway No. 207, Missoula
Arnold Dale Doney, 1111 S. Third St. W. C, Missoula
Ty Hartman, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Robert Lee Isbell, 178 Black Bear Ct., Seeley Lake
David Vincent Paisley, 1700 Cooley St. No. 37, Missoula
