Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, May 12

Violent offenders
Arthur Lance Brown, 421 N. Davis St. No. 7, Missoula
Charles Robert Grabert, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Loren Curtis Hartinger, 1923 Charlott Ave., Missoula
Sex offenders
Kyle Hugh Colton, 111 N. Johnson St. No. 2, Missoula
Will Shawn Kelley, 489 Frontier Drive, Seeley Lake
Simeon Keith Lippert, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula
