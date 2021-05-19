 Skip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, May 19
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, May 19

sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Wayne Edward Asby, 13503 Lacasse Lane, Missoula

Glade Owen Roberts, 12131 Bale Road, Lolo

Nicholas Austin Weikert, 4060 Lona Ct., Missoula

Sex offenders

Salvatore Richard Caccavallo, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Brad Allen Bevill, 1715 Dickens St. A, Missoula

Michael Anthony Lord, 721 Palmer St. No. 2, Missoula

