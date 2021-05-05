 Skip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, May 5
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, May 5

Violent offenders

Johnnie H. Johnson, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Joshawa Kain Labuff, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Blake Aaron Sooth, 775 Monroe St. No. 115, Missoula

William Joseph Sirucek, 1031 E. Broadway No. 207, Missoula

Sex offenders

Mark Matthew Buss, 20240 Highway 10 E., Clinton

Giovanni Delaware Blood, 2244 E. Summit Drive, Missoula

Gerald Edward Pollard II, Missooula Pre-Release Center

Casey Aaron Crist, 1401 S. Second St. W. C, Missoula

Tyler John Foster Austin, 2225 Mount Av

