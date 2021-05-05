Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, May 5

Violent offenders
Johnnie H. Johnson, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Joshawa Kain Labuff, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Blake Aaron Sooth, 775 Monroe St. No. 115, Missoula
William Joseph Sirucek, 1031 E. Broadway No. 207, Missoula
Sex offenders
Mark Matthew Buss, 20240 Highway 10 E., Clinton
Giovanni Delaware Blood, 2244 E. Summit Drive, Missoula
Gerald Edward Pollard II, Missooula Pre-Release Center
Casey Aaron Crist, 1401 S. Second St. W. C, Missoula
Tyler John Foster Austin, 2225 Mount Av
