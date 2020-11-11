Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, November 11

Violent offenders
Travis Arthur Hill, 7160 Highway 200 E., Missoula
Ronald Wayne Hout, 2522 Larkinwood Drive, Missoula
Derek William Yarnall, 1811 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula
Ian Wells Hawley, 1347 Dakota St. No. C, Missoula
Joshua James Mattingly, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Austen Christopher Lee Newton, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Jesse David Sanchez, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Jason Kyle Stump, 16440 Frenchtown Frontage Road, Frenchtown
John Franklin Reinertson, 6455 Pine Grove Lane, Missoula
Sex offenders
Larry James Pezzullo, 1010 Russell St., Missoula
Nathan Remi Plouffe, 3803 Brooks St. No. 217, Missoula
Michael Anthony Lord, 1135 W. Broadway No. 105, Missoula
Nathan Remi Plouffe, 1135 W. Broadway No. 119, Missoula
Charles Raymon Rupp, 9000 Indreland Road No. E4, Missoula
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.