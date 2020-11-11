 Skip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, November 11

sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Travis Arthur Hill, 7160 Highway 200 E., Missoula

Ronald Wayne Hout, 2522 Larkinwood Drive, Missoula

Derek William Yarnall, 1811 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

Ian Wells Hawley, 1347 Dakota St. No. C, Missoula

Joshua James Mattingly, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Austen Christopher Lee Newton, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jesse David Sanchez, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jason Kyle Stump, 16440 Frenchtown Frontage Road, Frenchtown

John Franklin Reinertson, 6455 Pine Grove Lane, Missoula 

Sex offenders

Larry James Pezzullo, 1010 Russell St., Missoula

Nathan Remi Plouffe, 3803 Brooks St. No. 217, Missoula

Michael Anthony Lord, 1135 W. Broadway No. 105, Missoula

Nathan Remi Plouffe, 1135 W. Broadway No. 119, Missoula

Charles Raymon Rupp, 9000 Indreland Road No. E4, Missoula 

