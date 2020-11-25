 Skip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, November 25

sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Jared Glen Barth, 1337 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula

Cole David Bates, 2395 Cottage Ct., Missoula

Patrick Anthony Huskey, 4100 Mullan Road No. 608, Missoula

Sean Terrance McLaughlin, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Zachary Bass Sutton, 1510 Ernest Ave. No. 2, Missoula

Nicholas Austin Weikert, 1811 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

Chance Crowder, 2722 Valley View Drive, Missoula

Mark Christopher Drury, 2337 S. Ninth St. W., Missoula

Brian Richard Parini, 5780 Eastwood Lane, Missoula

Sex offenders

Michael Anthony Lord, 120 Expressway No. 301, Missoula

Nathan Remi Plouffe, 120 Expressway No. 303, Missoula

Richard Anthony Simmert, 1875 Mount Ave., Missoula

