Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, November 25

Violent offenders
Jared Glen Barth, 1337 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula
Cole David Bates, 2395 Cottage Ct., Missoula
Patrick Anthony Huskey, 4100 Mullan Road No. 608, Missoula
Sean Terrance McLaughlin, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Zachary Bass Sutton, 1510 Ernest Ave. No. 2, Missoula
Nicholas Austin Weikert, 1811 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula
Chance Crowder, 2722 Valley View Drive, Missoula
Mark Christopher Drury, 2337 S. Ninth St. W., Missoula
Brian Richard Parini, 5780 Eastwood Lane, Missoula
Sex offenders
Michael Anthony Lord, 120 Expressway No. 301, Missoula
Nathan Remi Plouffe, 120 Expressway No. 303, Missoula
Richard Anthony Simmert, 1875 Mount Ave., Missoula
