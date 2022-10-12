Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, October 12

Sex offenders
Justin Michael Brown, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Violent offenders
Michael Anthony Pittman, 2312 W. Sussex Ave., Missoula
David James Slattery, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Jacob Gilly Walles, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Justin Michael Brown, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Michael Anthony Pittman, 2312 W. Sussex Ave., Missoula
David James Slattery, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Jacob Gilly Walles, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for October 5, 2022.
Violent and sex offenders in the Missoula area for October 5, 2022.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for September 28, 2022.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for September 14, 2022.
Violent and sex offenders in the Missoula area for September 28, 2022.
Violent and sex offenders in the Missoula area for September 14, 2022.
Violent and sex offenders in the Missoula area for September 21, 2022.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.