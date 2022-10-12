 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, October 12

Sex offenders

Justin Michael Brown, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Violent offenders

Michael Anthony Pittman, 2312 W. Sussex Ave., Missoula

David James Slattery, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jacob Gilly Walles, Missoula Pre-Release Center

