Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, October 14

sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Gregory Dale Gobert, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Justin Wayne Sherman, 2227 Kensington Ave., Missoula

William Joseph Sirucek, 1925 S. 14th St. W. No. 1, Missoula

Steven Michael Spelts, 4022 South Ave. W., Missoula

Jeffrey Austin Woods, 353 Montana Ave., Missoula

James Edward Brown, 8977 Snapdragon Drive, Missoula

Sex offenders

Jeremy Robert Aplin, 1015 Washburn St., Missoula

Brent Jochem Fisher, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Andrew Timothy Knutson, 1111 S. Third St W. No. C, Missoula

Donald Allen Radford, 14525 Hellgate Lane, Clinton

Mywond James WarChief, 1514 S. Sixth St. W., Missoula

Tags

