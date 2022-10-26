 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, October 26

Sex offenders

Guido Stephano Baiocchi, 6427 Highway 10 W., Missoula

Violent offenders

Michael Lee Baty, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Neil Wilson Bird, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Sawyer Gibson White, 4304 Expressway #13, Missoula

