 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, September 15
0 Comments

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, September 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Jeremy Allen Dunham, 2 Virginia Drive, Missoula

Jacob Harteis, 4055 Lona Ct., Missoula

Samantha Kate Lien, 1700 Cooley St. No. 88, Missoula

Joseph Bernard Wright, 18580 E. Mullan Road, Clinton

Sex offender

Mark Henry Lally, 1205 McDonald Ave. No. C, Missoula

Cruz Sebastian Bernardi, 2455 Agnes Ave., Missoula

Michael Lafromboise Dionne, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 spreads through gorillas at zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News