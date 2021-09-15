Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, September 15

Violent offenders
Jeremy Allen Dunham, 2 Virginia Drive, Missoula
Jacob Harteis, 4055 Lona Ct., Missoula
Samantha Kate Lien, 1700 Cooley St. No. 88, Missoula
Joseph Bernard Wright, 18580 E. Mullan Road, Clinton
Sex offender
Mark Henry Lally, 1205 McDonald Ave. No. C, Missoula
Cruz Sebastian Bernardi, 2455 Agnes Ave., Missoula
Michael Lafromboise Dionne, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
