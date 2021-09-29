 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, September 29
0 Comments

Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, September 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Benji Joe Allen, 1069 Willow Drive, Seeley Lake

Martin Gregory Baker, 730 Turner St. No. 4, Missoula

Damon Floyd Leroy, 721 Palmer St., Missoula

Keith Bryan Shinn, 1031 E. Broadway No. 203, Missoula

Dario Stephen Flanagan, 1942 S. 10th St. W. No. 4, Missoula

Sex offenders

James Michael Wilkerson, 6485 Highway 10 W. No. 42, Missoula

Mark Edward Laing, 625 S. First St. W., Missoula

Jared Ray Trujillo, 721 Palmer St. No. 2, Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News