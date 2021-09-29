Violent and sex offenders for Wednesday, September 29

Violent offenders
Benji Joe Allen, 1069 Willow Drive, Seeley Lake
Martin Gregory Baker, 730 Turner St. No. 4, Missoula
Damon Floyd Leroy, 721 Palmer St., Missoula
Keith Bryan Shinn, 1031 E. Broadway No. 203, Missoula
Dario Stephen Flanagan, 1942 S. 10th St. W. No. 4, Missoula
Sex offenders
James Michael Wilkerson, 6485 Highway 10 W. No. 42, Missoula
Mark Edward Laing, 625 S. First St. W., Missoula
Jared Ray Trujillo, 721 Palmer St. No. 2, Missoula
