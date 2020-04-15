Violent offenders for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Violent offenders for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Robert Warren Chalmers, 4608 Chandler St., Missoula

Cole David Bates, 2395 Cottage Ct., Missoula

Sex offenders

Patrick Duane Legan, 815 S.W. Higgins Ave. No. 2A, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court docs: Alleged 'M' trail menace charged
Crime

Court docs: Alleged 'M' trail menace charged

  • Updated

A Missoula man is facing multiple charges for a violent spree up Mount Sentinel's "M" trail Friday that fractured one woman's skull and spurred another man to stab the suspect in self-defense, according to charging documents.

Man charged with sexual abuse of a child
Crime

Man charged with sexual abuse of a child

James Edwin Lewis was charged with sexual abuse of children in Missoula County District Court, a felony carrying a potential punishment of life in state prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News