Violent offenders for Wednesday, August 3

Violent offenders
Valerie Neveah Rose Bullen, 1211 SW Higgins Ave., Missoula
Scott Lee Kirkedahl, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
Shane Devon Linney-Rumbold, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
Sex offenders
Jennifer Len-Alice Cassidy, 20780 Highway 93 N., Missoula
Valerie Neveah Rose Bullen, 1211 SW Higgins Ave., Missoula
Scott Lee Kirkedahl, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
Shane Devon Linney-Rumbold, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
Jennifer Len-Alice Cassidy, 20780 Highway 93 N., Missoula
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for July 27, 2022.
Violent and sex offenders in the Missoula area for July 27, 2022.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for July 13, 2022.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for July 13, 2022.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for July 6, 2022.
Violent and sex offenders in the Missoula area for July 13, 2022.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.