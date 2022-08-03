 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Violent offenders for Wednesday, August 3

Violent offenders

Valerie Neveah Rose Bullen, 1211 SW Higgins Ave., Missoula

Scott Lee Kirkedahl, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula

Shane Devon Linney-Rumbold, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula

Sex offenders

Jennifer Len-Alice Cassidy, 20780 Highway 93 N., Missoula

