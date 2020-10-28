 Skip to main content
Violent offenders for Wednesday, October 28

Violent offenders

Charles Levi Brown-Andrews, 1401 S. Sixth St. W. N. 6, Missoula

Vincent Joseph Culp, 9000 Indreland Road No. 2, Missoula

Andrew Delos Perry, 1607 S. Catlin St., Missoula

William Joseph Sirucek, 1925 S. 14th St. W. No. 1, Missoula

Steven Michael Spelts, 4022 South Ave. W., Missoula

Jeffrey Austin Woods, 353 Montana Ave., Missoula

James Edward Brown, 8977 Snapdragon Drive, Missoula

Sex offenders

Jeremy Robert Aplin, 1015 Washburn St., Missoula

Brent Jochem Fisher, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Andrew Timothy Knutson, 1111 S. Third St W. No. C, Missoula

Donald Allen Radford, 14525 Hellgate Lane, Clinton

Mywond James WarChief, 1514 S. Sixth St. W., Missoula

