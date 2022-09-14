 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Violent offenders for Wednesday, September 14

Johnny Shawn Charlo, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula

Robert Albert Deneault, 16600 Beckwith St., Lot #3, Frenchtown

Levi Casey Lane, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula

Gabriel Matthew Nicolaisen, 4919 Alex Ln. #1, Missoula

Benjamin Timothy Shields, 793 Tamarack Dr., Seeley Lake

Abel Alfred Alvarez, 1835 Cooper St. #C, Missoula

Raymond Grant Uzeb Castonguay, 1201 Wyoming St., Missoula

Tyler James Gibson, 109 Ridgeway Dr., Lolo

Thomas Langmack, 3029 Queen St., Missoula

Joshua Edward Larson, 2329 Benton Ave., Missoula

William Vernon Williams, 338 E. Broadway #11, Missoula

Violent offenders

James Murel Goldsmith, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula

John Doulgaas Hollis, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula

Claiten Nyle Harris Webb, 13360 Highway 93 N., Missoula

Joshua Adam Kammerer, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula

Christopher James Calflooking, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula

