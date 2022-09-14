Violent offenders for Wednesday, September 14

Sex offenders
Johnny Shawn Charlo, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
Robert Albert Deneault, 16600 Beckwith St., Lot #3, Frenchtown
Levi Casey Lane, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
Gabriel Matthew Nicolaisen, 4919 Alex Ln. #1, Missoula
Benjamin Timothy Shields, 793 Tamarack Dr., Seeley Lake
Abel Alfred Alvarez, 1835 Cooper St. #C, Missoula
Raymond Grant Uzeb Castonguay, 1201 Wyoming St., Missoula
Tyler James Gibson, 109 Ridgeway Dr., Lolo
Thomas Langmack, 3029 Queen St., Missoula
Joshua Edward Larson, 2329 Benton Ave., Missoula
William Vernon Williams, 338 E. Broadway #11, Missoula
Violent offenders
James Murel Goldsmith, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
John Doulgaas Hollis, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
Claiten Nyle Harris Webb, 13360 Highway 93 N., Missoula
Joshua Adam Kammerer, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
Christopher James Calflooking, 2350 Mullan Rd., Missoula
